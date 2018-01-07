It's been a long road, but Khloe Kardashian is walking strong and proud.

The expectant reality star was hit with a wave of nostalgia on Sunday as she reflected on her personal journey and resulting transformation. Along with a side by side comparison of herself from around 2010 and another more recent shot, Kardashian waxed poetic as she acknowledged the results of her inner and outer efforts.

"Sometimes it's hard for me to post these transformation posts only because I can't imagine my life being this unhealthy again. Never would I ever consider myself fat, But I would consider myself unhealthy mentally/physically and not knowing my true value. Mind, body and soul. For me, my transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out. Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place," she penned.

"My life transformed a few years ago when I made the decision to stop existing and start living. I decided when I was ready regardless of what anybody else was saying about me. Regardless of the pressures. I had to do this on my terms or I knew it wouldn't last."