Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Are Totally Twinning on Date

They're totally twinsies!

Arriving via his motorcycle, Ben Affleck took girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to survey a new residential construction site in Brentwood, Calif. The couple laughed, smiled and joked around on Friday. The two appear to be so much on the same page that they're even matching now!

For the outing, the superstar actor donned a leather jacket, grey sweater and jeans. Meanwhile, his lady love, who is a producer for Saturday Night Live, opted for a bit of the same as her leading man, rocking a black leather jacket, grey sweater and black jeans. The matching smiles were a bonus too!

During the construction stop, Affleck pointed out different things and appeared to show the 37-year-old around the property, which is in the same neighborhood as ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The under-the-radar twosome came out in the open last July, and haven't been hiding their love since. They've been spotted all over Los Angeles and New York City in recent months.

Check out the duo's relationship in photos...

Ben Affleck's Romance History

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

November 25, 2017

Lindsay and Ben hit up the Bretnwood Country Mart over Thanksgiving weekend in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Sept. 10, 2017

The pair sit together when they attended the Mens Finals at the US Open Day 14 in NYC.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

Nov. 8, 2017

The couple arrived with smiles at JFK airport together in NYC. The couple stopped for some donuts as they giggled and laughed along the way.

Jeff Garlin, Charissa Thompson, Larry David, Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sept. 17, 2017

Jeff Garlin, Charissa Thompson, Larry David, Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck attend HBO's Official 2017 Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

E! News

Sept. 17, 2017

The two appeared together at the 2017 Emmys.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

XactpiX/Splash News

Aug. 20, 2017

The new couple was seen shopping for jewelry at Barneys in New York City.

Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck

Vasquez-Max Lopes / Stoianov / SPOT / BACKGRID

Aug. 2, 2017

The pair were spotted going to dinner at Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles. Lindsay donned a summery dress for the August date.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Maciel / BACKGRID

July 6, 2017

Ben and his then new lady were first spotted going on a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on July 6.

