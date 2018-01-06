Stassi Schroeder Sparks Outrage With "Nazi Chic" Selfie

Stassi Schroeder/Instagram
Indiana Jones hates them; it's too bad Stassi Schroeder doesn't...
The Vanderpump Rules star is no stranger to controversy, but the reality star has landed herself into some serious hot water yet again after posting a shocking image of herself and friends Rachel O'Brien and Kristen Doute all dressed up on Instagram Stories with the jaw-dropping caption: "Nazi Chic."
To add further fuel to the inappropriate fire, the reality star tagged her friend in a handkerchief's style as "Tupac chic."
The post, which appears to makes light of the six million European Jews that were exterminated by Adolf Hitler's Nazis in the 1940s, was quick to spark outrage online, with some calling upon Lisa Vanderpump and Andy Cohen to kick Schroeder off the Bravo reality show.
In a possibly more surprising move, the reality star quickly took the controversial post down—only to re-post the same photo, which she then called an "appropriate redo," but captioned it: "#Elsa-IndianaJonesChic." Despite per personal caption switch, her friend remained "Tupac Chic."
For those who need a refresher: in Indiana Jones: the Last Crusade, Indiana falls hard for blonde beauty Elsa Schneider, who just happens to be the one thing that Dr. Jones hates more than snakes—a Nazi. (BTW: sorry if that was a spoiler alert, but the movie came out in 1989—so that's really on you.)
Looks like Schroeder's version of "appropriate" is to take out the word "Nazi" and sub it in for a fictional Nazi, so she's still calling herself a Nazi.
Stassi Schroeder/Instagram
And for those with eagle eyes: Stassi appears to proudly present the letters S.S. on her purse, which does happen to be her initials, but is also the short-hand name for the Schutzstaffel, the Nazi Party's elite force headed by Heinrich Himmler.
The hashtag #dumpstassi has quickly circulated around the Internet.
The in-hot-water celeb responded by tweeting, "Me, trying to make a joke that won't offend anyone in 2017."
It's 2018 so that one's a real head-scratcher, as is the reason she thought posting this was a good idea.
In November, Stassi found herself in some drama when she apologized and said she "crossed a line" with her controversial comments about sexual assault on her Straight Up with Stassipodcast.
On an episode titled "Are We on a Male Witch Hunt?" she referenced people who have accused men of misconduct in a way that angered many listeners. Many felt her remarks mocked victims and the #MeToo campaign. The podcast was later deleted, but two companies, Rent the Runway and Simple Contacts, announced that they'd cut ties with the Vanderpump Rules star over the reported comments.
"My podcast is an outlet for me to share my unfiltered opinion with my listeners," Schroeder tweeted later. "But on my latest episode I crossed a line. It was irresponsible for me to make generalized statements about a very serious topic, such as sexual harassment, as it is not my place to speak about anyone else's experiences. I apologize. I will continue to speak my mind on my podcast, but will put more thought behind my dialogue moving forward."
Doesn't look like Saturday's Instagram post was one of those thoughtful moments...
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)