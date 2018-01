They're in no rush!

While attending the FOX All-Star Party during the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Friday, Emily VanCamp revealed that she and her fiancé, Revenge co-star Josh Bowman, whom she got engaged to May 2017 and has been dating since 2011, have yet to plan their impending nuptials.

"We haven't had any time," The Resident star admitted. "We've been working in different countries. We're just taking our time with it."

When asked whether or not she and Josh had any plans on getting hitched in 2018, the actress coyly said, "Maybe."

After seven years together, these two are certainly not rushing to the altar anytime soon.

In May, Emily posed for a picture with her hands covering her face. Followers, however, quickly spotted a brand-new ring on that finger.

"❤," she wrote on Instagram.

While the couple has maintained a relatively private relationship, Emily has gushed about her main man on a few occasions.