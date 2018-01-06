Ellen Pompeo Slams Woody Allen as a "Fool" on Twitter

Woody and Mia split in 1992, when she discovered nude photos of then-21-year-old Soon Yi, her adopted daughter, at his apartment. They were presented in court during the former couple's custody battle over Dylan and sons Moses and Satchel, now known as Ronan Farrow, who has also spoken out against the director.

Woody testified that he took the nude photos of Soon Yi at his home about two weeks after he first had sex with her, the New York Times reported. He also said she was the one who suggested that he take the pictures and said he did not consider them to be pornographic, but rather "graphically erotic," according to UPI.

Allen wed Soon Yi in 1997.

In 1992, she told Time magazine and Newsweek that she never considered him a father figure. She told Time her relationship with Woody changed "when I was 20 and he had no one to go to a basketball game with and I wanted to see one" and that by that time, he and Mia were "long done, and they were going through the motions."

In 2011, when asked if he thinks America is ready to forgive him for his "past scandals," Woody told Reuters, "What was the scandal? I fell in love with this girl, married her...There was no scandal, but people refer to it all the time as a scandal and I kind of like that in way because when I go I would like to say I had one real juicy scandal in my life."