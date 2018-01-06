Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Kids Take Cute Lakers Game Selfie

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made Friday a fun family night for them and their kids at the Los Angeles Lakers game.

J.Lo, 48, and A-Rod, 42, her 9-year-old twins Max and Emme and his daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, sat courtside at Staples Center in Los Angeles as they watched the team play the Charlotte Hornets.

"Friday night, family night @lakers @magicjohnson #showtime #PatRiley," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of him and J.Lo sitting in between their children, which appears to have been taken by Natasha.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been together since at least last March and have often been photographed together with all their kids.

See photos from the couple's night out with their children as well as more cute pics of the group together: