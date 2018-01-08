Actors wear a lot of makeup on set, but seemingly maintain a flawless complexion—how is this possible?

While you may think that on-set makeup artists are only concerned with applying makeup, you've got it all wrong. These Hollywood professionals are just as concerned with offering high quality skin-care. Bright HD lights show everything, so it's important to ensure that actors have access to beauty products that keep their pores clean and their complexion flawless.

For Blackish Makeup Department Head Angie Wells and Will & Grace Makeup Department Head Patty Bunch, there's one product they rely on to keep their casts, which include Yara Shahidi, Tracee Ellis Ross and Megan Mullally, from feeling the effects of wearing makeup all day: iS Clinical Cleansing Complex.