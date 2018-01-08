ABC/John Fleenor
Actors wear a lot of makeup on set, but seemingly maintain a flawless complexion—how is this possible?
While you may think that on-set makeup artists are only concerned with applying makeup, you've got it all wrong. These Hollywood professionals are just as concerned with offering high quality skin-care. Bright HD lights show everything, so it's important to ensure that actors have access to beauty products that keep their pores clean and their complexion flawless.
For Blackish Makeup Department Head Angie Wells and Will & Grace Makeup Department Head Patty Bunch, there's one product they rely on to keep their casts, which include Yara Shahidi, Tracee Ellis Ross and Megan Mullally, from feeling the effects of wearing makeup all day: iS Clinical Cleansing Complex.
"At the end of the day, the Cleansing Complex helps remove all makeup," Angie told E! News in an email.
Since like dissolves like, this gel formula melts off makeup products, while promising a "blemish-free complexion." It uses white willow bark, sugar cane and chamomile (among other ingredients) to cleanse pores and boost cell regeneration. And, although $42 seems steep for a face wash, the brand recommends using a small amount, so it should last awhile.
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex, $42
"This cleanser is great for keeping my skin clear from hormonal breakouts (the ones we tend to get on our chins during that time) without drying my skin out," one beauty lover stated in a review of the product. "It has also helped with the texture of skin, which has old acne scars."
After using the product, Will & Grace's MUA, Patty, and Angie apply serum, then the Reparative Moisture Emulsion before sending their clients home after a long day of shooting.
"With that I know their skin will be ready for the next day," Patty stated.
