Jimmy Ma's ice skating performance has gone viral.

The 22-year-old figure skater is receiving a lot of attention on social media after his U.S. Figure Skating Championships performance on Jan. 4. For part of Jimmy's performance, he chose to skate to DJ Snake's "Propaganda," then about two minutes in, the song changed to DJ Snake and Lil Jon's song, "Turn Down for What."

"Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. Figure Skating Championships," Nick Zaccardi wrote on Twitter, along with a clip of Jimmy's skating routine. In the video, which has already received thousands of views, you can hear the crowd go wild as the song starts to play.