Seth Meyers inherited a very complicated Golden Globes ceremony. When he was announced as the host of the 2018 show last fall, no one had any idea how far the Times Up movement would go—in fact, the Times Up movement wasn't even a thing.

But cut to January 7 and the issue of sexual harassment in Hollywood was on everyone's hearts and minds, making the job of Golden Globes host a very difficult one. All eyes would be on Meyers, judging whether he addressed the issue enough, whether he addressed it too much, and whether he struck the exact right tone.

There's really no basis of comparison for a hosting situation like this (thankfully), but Seth knocked it out of the park.