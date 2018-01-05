Bruno Marsis a big fan of Cardi B!

The singer took to Instagram to praise the "Bodak Yellow" songstress, "I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse. She walked in the room and she was everything I'd hope she'd be. Never change cardi! Don't let this crazy music business change who you are.

"You possess something that can't be taught. You're a true star. Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video. I hope you feel better soon because we got some celebrating to do. Everyone show ya love for the one and only CARDI B!"