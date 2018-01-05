EXCLUSIVE!

The Funny Reason Khloe Kardashian Felt Like "S--t" Before Announcing Her Pregnancy

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 5:00 PM

Hot mama alert! 

Khloe Kardashian is on fire. Not only is she expecting a little bundle of joy, but season two of her hit E! show Revenge Body premieres on Sunday night. Ahead of the premiere, Khloe sat down with E!'s Sibley Scoles and opened up about becoming a mom.

"It's a new chapter of my life, and still just so new for me as well. I will say it's a huge relief that I've just announced my pregnancy in general," Khloe shared. But the hardest part was having to keep it a secret from her friends and family. 

"Sometimes when people are like, ‘Oh you're fat, you're this, you're that,' and you're like ‘Oh I feel like s--t, and I'm pregnant,'" Khloe joked. Luckily she's over the hiding and ready to shout it from the rooftops, or at least on her reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians

"I'm really excited that we're in production of Keeping Up," Khloe revealed. "Just to capture these moments, and I feel like these moments that even my family didn't know about...We've been filming since 2007, and for us it's our only way of life and I wouldn't have it any other way."

See the funny moment in the clip above! 

Watch the season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m., only on E!

