Emma Watson Debuts a Bold New Set of Bangs

New year, new 'do.

Emma Watson is sporting some new bangs. The 27-year-old actress shared a selfie on Instagram Friday, in which she can be seen rockin' a new hairdo. Watson was last spotted out and about in London at the end of December without her new bold bangs, so it looks like it was a recent change for 2018.

And this isn't the first time Watson has decided to change up her hairdo. In 2010 she chopped her locks into a pixie cut and had one of the most influential haircuts of 2011. After letting her hair grow, she cut it again into a bob-style haircut in 2015.