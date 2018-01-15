Khloe Kardashian has no time to play when it comes to her participants on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

On Monday night's episode, Khloe meets Joel, who wants to get revenge on his "bitch ass boyfriend" José for sending him into a spiral of depression and weight gain. While Joel has a sad story to tell, Khloe isn't buying it or his fake tears.

"You don't have to fake cry just cause I said that," Khloe snapped.

Despite her apprehension, Khloe set Joel up with master trainer Ashley Borden. But after showing up late and hungover to his first training session, it was clear that Joel wasn't taking this journey seriously.