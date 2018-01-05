The New York Times has released a new commercial entitled "The Truth Has a Voice" ahead of the 2018 Golden Globes.

In the commercial, seen above, the phrase "He said. She said," is written side by side for 15 seconds. Then "She said" is continuously repeated. The 30-second ad ends with the writing, "The truth has power. The truth will not be threatened. The truth has a voice."

According to a Friday press release, the ad, which will play during this Sunday's award show, is the debut of the "next phase" of the NYT's brand campaign. "The creative for the first ad centers on the messages that 'the truth has power, the truth will not be threatened and the truth has a voice,' and draws upon The Times's acclaimed 'The Truth is Hard' campaign that debuted during the Academy Awards last year," the press release states.