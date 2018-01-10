BRAND NEW
WEDNESDAY 9PM

Watch Nikki Bella Guess Which Sex and the City Character Each Total Divas Star Is Most Like

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 10, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Gigi Hadid

Fashion Police.

Time for a night on the town! 

When in New York city, do as the ladies from Sex and the City would do! The Total Divas ladies are on a mission to find Nia Jax a man, and what better way to do that then to partake in a fun party inspired by their favorite show. 

"This literally feels like my own personal episode of Sex and the City," Nia joked. "I got my outfit, I have my hair and my makeup ready." So if it's an episode of the show, then who are they all playing? Don't worry, Nikki Bella broke it down. 

Watch

Total Divas 2-Part Summer Slam Event

"I am a massive Sex and the City fan," Nikki revealed. "If I was to name characters for everyone, I am 90 percent Samantha and 10 percent Carrie—only because I like really like cute things." She's definitely not wrong about that! 

"Brie is so Charlotte," Nikki joked. "Maryse is like a Carrie and a Charlotte. Nattie, you know what, I think Nattie has Miranda qualities but also Samantha. No, Nattie is a Miranda and a Charlotte." There you have it!

Watch the ladies channel their inner Carrie Bradshaw in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Top Stories , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , Nattie Neidhart , Sex And The City
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.