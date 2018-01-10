A Revenge Body Participant's Struggle to Come Out to His Family Led to Major Weight Gain

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Jan. 10, 2018 6:00 AM

Mayank has been living a lie and it's led to some major struggles with his weight.

In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Mayank, a Hollywood writer who has yet to tell his family he's gay.

"None of my family in India knows and I don't think they'll ever know," Mayank revealed. "I started eating a lot because I was emotional about it. I just felt very uncomfortable and very bad and just turning to food."

When asked about who he wants to reveal himself to, Mayank said he's doing this for his parents, namely his dad.

"My parents for sure, especially my dad. My dad doesn't think I can ever accomplish anything, so I want to take this journey and prove him wrong," Mayank declared.

Khloe assured Mayank that he could make it through the 12 weeks as long as he keeps his purpose in mind.

"I want to see you make it to the end and I believe that you can, but you have to remember why you're doing this," Khloe advised Mayank.

Meet Mayank and hear his touching story in the clip above.

Watch the season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m., only on E!

