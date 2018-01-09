BRAND NEW
Brie Bella Gets Hit With a Major Case of FOMO During SummerSlam Week on Total Divas

Brie Bella's got a major case of FOMO.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Brie feels left out after Nikki Bella gets booked on some appearances without her during SummerSlam week.

"They all kept asking where you were," Nikki told Brie. "Yeah right, you're just saying that," Brie responded.

Despite Brie's reservations, Nikki told her sister that if she wants to get back in the ring and back to her beloved "Bella Army," she's gotta tell the big boss.

"They know that I want to work. I tell them, but you haven't said anything to them, so what do you expect?" Nikki asked her sister.

Is Brie Bella Ready to Make Her Big Return to the Ring?

Deep down, Brie knew that Nikki was right.

"My sister has a really good point. I need to put my big girl pants on and I need to walk into SummerSlam and be like, ‘Listen, I'm gonna come back, set the date!'" Brie declared.

"Brie Mode!" Nikki chanted.

Watch Brie get her motivation back in the clip above.

Watch a brand new Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

