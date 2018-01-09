Brie Bella's got a major case of FOMO.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Brie feels left out after Nikki Bella gets booked on some appearances without her during SummerSlam week.

"They all kept asking where you were," Nikki told Brie. "Yeah right, you're just saying that," Brie responded.

Despite Brie's reservations, Nikki told her sister that if she wants to get back in the ring and back to her beloved "Bella Army," she's gotta tell the big boss.

"They know that I want to work. I tell them, but you haven't said anything to them, so what do you expect?" Nikki asked her sister.