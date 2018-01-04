Liam Payne and Rita Ora are bringing romance to the big screen.

After much anticipation and one special tease, the singers debuted their collaboration from the Fifty Shades Freed movie Thursday night online.

Titled "For You," the new track is an upbeat dance number that may just get fans more pumped for the steamy movie hitting theatres before Valentine's Day.

"Waiting for a lifetime for you / Been breaking for a lifetime for you," the pair sing in the song. "Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you / Ooh na-na ayy, for love, 'till I found you."

It's just one of the songs featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack out this Friday.