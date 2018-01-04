Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Recovering From Brain Surgery

Alex Trebek is on the road to recovery.

The longtime game-show host is taking a break from filming Jeopardy! as he recovers from brain surgery.

"Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break, I had a slight medical problem," Alex shared in a new video posted Thursday evening. "Subdural hematoma: Blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago."

He continued, "Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery."

While Alex's prognosis is "excellent," the show will pause on filming for the time being until its host is ready to return to work.