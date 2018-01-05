EXCLUSIVE!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Thinks It's So "Rude" Her Family Hasn't Gotten Her This Baby Gift Yet

by Brett Malec | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 7:00 AM

What's the deal, Kardashian family?!

It's been over two weeks since Khloe Kardashian confirmed she's pregnant and expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, but the E! star and her basketball star beau have yet to receive this very important Cleveland Cavaliers-inspired baby gift from her famous family.

"I didn't bring one—I'm a Warrior fan, don't hate me—but has anyone given you a jersey yet? A mini jersey?" E! News' Sibley Scoles asked Khloe Thursday while KoKo promoted Sunday's season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. "The Cavs! We need to get that!"

"No! I need a mini jersey," Khloe told E! News exclusively. "That's so rude I haven't gotten one yet. Yes, how rude. I need a mini Cavs jersey."

For more from our interview with Khloe, tune in to E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. for even more exclusive pregnancy scoop!

Watch the season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m., only on E!

Don't miss a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m.!

