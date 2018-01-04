Just because she's a celebrity doesn't mean Jennifer Hudson is exempt from experiencing prejudice.

While the Oscar-winning actress and powerful singer has found huge success in such a competitive industry, The Voice coach can't forget some occasions where she felt less than.

"There have been several situations where I get on a plane and [the air steward] assumes that I'm [meant to be] in the back of the plane," Jennifer recalled in the February issue of Cosmopolitan UK. "That happens a lot. I'm like ‘No, my seat is up there [in first class], thank you.'"

In fact, some of the prejudice Jennifer experiences happens at her house.

"People also assume that my home belongs to my white driver, Charles. One time, I was having something moved into my house and they wanted to know where to put it. I said, ‘There.' [The removal man] just stood there," she recalled. "When Charles came in, he asked him, ‘So where would you like these things?' Charles said, ‘She said she wanted it right there. You're talking to the wrong person.'"