Lady Gaga really is fearless.

The "Million Reasons" singer appears in her beau Christian Carino's latest Instagram post, which shows Gaga ziplining upside down. "The Super Bowl jump was only a warmup," Christian captioned the post. "Simply fearless."

At the end of the video, when Gaga makes it to the end of her ziplining experience, you can hear her say, "Oh my God! The breaks scared the s--t out of me!"

The couple has been enjoying a vacation together this past week, they were spotted by fans in Costa Rica on Dec. 31. Then just days later on Jan. 3, Gaga took to Twitter to share a stunning pic of herself in a thong bikini while also wishing everyone a Happy New Year.