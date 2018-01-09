Melissa is sick of living life in the background.

In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Melissa, a publicist and talent manager whose weight has caused her to feel invisible among the stars she manages.

"I've gained that belly weight and if you're standing next to all these pretty girls all the time, at some point, it's like, ‘Do you not see me? Am I not there?'" Melissa asked.

Khloe assured Melissa that she's anything but invisible.

"You are there and you gotta stop comparing yourself. My entire life I've been compared to my sisters and I don't look like them," Khloe tells Melissa.