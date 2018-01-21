ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards honored the many stars we've lost in the last year.
During the In Memoriam tribute at Sunday's 24th Annual SAG Awards, David Cassidy, Della Reese, Bill Paxton and Don Rickles were among the list of artists honored.
Felicity Huffman introduced the segment, saying, "Tonight as we recognize the performances of our peers, we also celebrate some dear friends whose contributions to our art form are everlasting. Though no longer with us, their work will continue to captivate audiences around the world and to bring eternal honor to our profession. Now join us in remembrance of just a few of our unions most enduring talents."
After the segment aired on Sunday, many took to Twitter to mention that Mary Tyler Moore was not included in the In Memoriam segment. However, Moore was included in the 2017 SAG Awards In Memoriam segment last year. The iconic actress passed away just days before last year's ceremony.
The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Twitter account also tweeted on Sunday, "We fondly remember the lives of John Hurt, Mary Tyler Moore, Bill Paxton, Rose Marie, Robert Guillaume, Bernie Casey, Martin Landau & the incredible performers who passed in 2017. #SAGAwards."
SAG-AFTRA also has an In Memoriam page on their website, which you can see HERE.
