Saoirse Ronan Wins Best Actress at 2018 Golden Globes, Shouts Out ''Mom on FaceTime!''

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 7:43 PM

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

What a win for Saoirse Ronan!

At tonight's 2018 Golden Globes, the star took home the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her role in Lady Bird. She faced a strong group of nominees for the coveted honor, including Judi Dench (Victoria and Abdul), Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), and Emma Stone(Battle of the Sexes). 

In the end, Ronan won over members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and her performance in the coming-of-age story also starring Laurie Metcalf made it easy to see why. 

The visibly overjoyed star took the stage with a message of gratitude to those who supported her along the way. "My mom's on FaceTime over there on someone's phone," she gushed. "So, hi! I have no time at all to say thank you but I just want to say how inspirational it is to be in this room tonight."

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Saoirse continued in part, "I want to thank HFPA for the award. A24, [director] Greta [Gerwig], all the producers on the film. All of the women who I love so much in my own life who support me every single day. My mother, who's on FaceTime, and Margot and all of my friends and my family. And actually, everyone in this room! So thank you so much for this." 

Something tells us it's just the beginning for this ultra-talented actress' 2018 award season journey! Check out a complete list of all the Golden Globe winners, which is updating in real time here

After tonight's Golden Globes on NBC, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

