Universal Pictures released the trailer for the new horror film Truth or Dare on Jan. 3. Produced by Blumhouse Productions, the film follows a group of friends who get wrapped up in a deadly version of the classic game.
While the game starts off innocent enough on a trip to Mexico, the friends soon discover there are fatal consequences if they don't follow the rules or refuse to play.
The group tries to play it safe by deciding to pick only truth; however, the game takes over and forces them to perform stunts like breaking a friend's hand and choosing which group member to kill.
"We're not playing the game. It's playing us," Lucy Hale, who stars as the main character Olivia, says at one point in the trailer
The supernatural thriller also shows the friends' faces becoming distorted while playing the game. At one point, Hale's face becomes contorted and she tries to strangle Tyler Posey's character during sex.
"Truth or dare?" she asks him as she grabs his throat.
YouTube
As the group tries to figure out how to finish the game alive, they're told the only way to end it is for all of the players to die.
Watch the trailer to see a sneak peek of the film.