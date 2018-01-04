Universal Pictures released the trailer for the new horror film Truth or Dare on Jan. 3. Produced by Blumhouse Productions, the film follows a group of friends who get wrapped up in a deadly version of the classic game.

While the game starts off innocent enough on a trip to Mexico, the friends soon discover there are fatal consequences if they don't follow the rules or refuse to play.

The group tries to play it safe by deciding to pick only truth; however, the game takes over and forces them to perform stunts like breaking a friend's hand and choosing which group member to kill.

"We're not playing the game. It's playing us," Lucy Hale, who stars as the main character Olivia, says at one point in the trailer