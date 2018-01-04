Matthew Lewis Strips Down for ITV's Girlfriends

Well hello, Neville Longbottom!

Harry Potter fans were given an extra special treat on Wednesday evening when actor Matthew Lewis appeared shirtless on ITV's Girlfriends. The 28-year-old, who plays Tom on the series, took to Twitter on Wednesday to give everyone a little scoop about the show.

"New series #Girlfriends is on @ITV tonight at 9pm. It's got some really big stars in it off of some of your favourite films and TV shows. And also me, I am in it, fresh out of prison," he tweeted to his followers.

And in addition to Matthew stripping down on the show, Harry Potter fans will also be excited to see Zoë Wanamaker on Girlfriends, who played Madame Hooch in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.