Matthew Lewis Strips Down for ITV's Girlfriends

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 9:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Britney Spears

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nicole Trunfio, Nude Pregnancy Photos

Supermodel Nicole Trunfio Poses Nude While Pregnant

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver, Instagram

Ansel Elgort Puts His Baby Driver Skills to the Test in a "Bomb Cyclone"

Well hello, Neville Longbottom!

Harry Potter fans were given an extra special treat on Wednesday evening when actor Matthew Lewis appeared shirtless on ITV's Girlfriends. The 28-year-old, who plays Tom on the series, took to Twitter on Wednesday to give everyone a little scoop about the show.

"New series #Girlfriends is on @ITV tonight at 9pm. It's got some really big stars in it off of some of your favourite films and TV shows. And also me, I am in it, fresh out of prison," he tweeted to his followers.

And in addition to Matthew stripping down on the show, Harry Potter fans will also be excited to see Zoë Wanamaker on Girlfriends, who played Madame Hooch in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Read

Love Lives of Harry Potter Stars: Inside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and More Cast Members' Romances

And not only does she appear on the TV series, she plays Matthew's character's mom, Gail. Pretty cool, right?

While watching the episode on Wednesday, social media had a lot of thoughts. Let's take a look at some of the Internet's reactions:

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Matthew Lewis , Harry Potter , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.