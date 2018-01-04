Justin Timberlake Drops "Filthy" Video, Channels Steve Jobs

Justin Timberlake is back, baby!

The 36-year-old singer had announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he set to release a new album, Man of the Woods, and a new single, "Filthy." He released the track and an accompanying futuristic-looking music video late on Thursday. It shows him playing an inventor and channeling the late Steve Jobs at a product reveal event.

"This song should be played VERY loud," read one of his posts.

Mark Romanek directed the video. He had previously worked with Timberlake on the 2016 video for "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Man of the Woods, Timberlake's fourth studio album and first in more than three years, is set for release on February 2. The record will be made available for pre-order alongside the release of "Filthy."

And the single and video won't be the only new release from Timberlake until February 2. He is set to drop three additional music videos on a weekly basis, starting on January 18, until Man of the Woods hit stores.