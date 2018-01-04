Justin Timberlake Drops "Filthy" Video, Channels Steve Jobs

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 9:04 PM

Justin Timberlake is back, baby!

The 36-year-old singer had announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he set to release a new album, Man of the Woods, and a new single, "Filthy." He released the track and an accompanying futuristic-looking music video late on Thursday. It shows him playing an inventor and channeling the late Steve Jobs at a product reveal event.

"This song should be played VERY loud," read one of his posts.

Mark Romanek directed the video. He had previously worked with Timberlake on the 2016 video for "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Man of the Woods, Timberlake's fourth studio album and first in more than three years, is set for release on February 2. The record will be made available for pre-order alongside the release of "Filthy."

And the single and video won't be the only new release from Timberlake until February 2. He is set to drop three additional music videos on a weekly basis, starting on January 18, until Man of the Woods hit stores.

Tonight. 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

The album combines "the sounds of traditional American rock with the modern influences of collaborators The Neptunes, Timbaland, Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys," and "explores storytelling inspired by his son [Silas], his wife [Jessica Biel], and his personal journey from Memphis to where he is today," according to a statement from RCA Records.

In his initial announcement, Timberlake shared a video montage of himself exploring the outdoors, with cameos from Biel and their son.

"This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from and it's personal," the singer says.

Target will carry an exclusive version of Man of the Woods, which features different cover art, a poster and a digital download code, and will also release the record on Vinyl.

On February 4, two days after the album is released, Timberlake will take the stage as the headlining performer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

