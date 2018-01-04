AKM-GSI
With nothing but a T-shirt on...
Such was the aesthetic for Ciara's latest dressed down photoshoot. In a bedroom set shared on her social media, the songstress stripped down to an oversized T-shirt and posed in the sheets for none other than her husband Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback traded in a football for a camera and played photographer for his famous wife.
The sexy shots feature Ciara with minimal—if any—makeup and retouching as she strikes a few poses around the bedroom, braids cascading down her shoulders.
Fans immediately reacted to the intimate images, many complimenting the mother of two. "This is so natural and beautiful," one fan commented on Instagram.
While she gave little explanation about the photos, it seems Wilson may have found his newest talent—and muse.
After about a year of dating, the athlete proposed to the triple threat and the two wed in July 2016. They subsequently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sienna, the following year.
Every step of the way, Wilson has not shied away from gushing about the woman by his side.
"Nothing better than spending time with you," he previously wrote about her on social media. "You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you!"