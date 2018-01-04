Jessica Chastain Jokes Her Italian In-Laws "Hate" Her

Not everyone gets along with the in-laws.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jessica Chastain jokingly told the host her in-laws "hate" her.

The Molly's Game actress recently spent the holidays in Italy with her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, her parents and her in-laws. Because her family doesn't speak Italian and his family doesn't speak English, there was a bit of a language barrier.

"It's a very quiet holiday, but there's a lot of pointing and a lot of food," she said.

However, this wasn't the only hurdle the families had to overcome. Chastain also told Jimmy Kimmel there were differences in terms of meal preferences. For instance, Chastain said Americans tend to eat very quickly while Italians enjoy more leisurely meals that last for hours. So even if she was full after one or two courses, her mother-in-law would put more food on her plate.

"So I have a trick now that I just push the food around on the plate for four hours," she said.