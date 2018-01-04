Randall Pearson is heading to prison.
OK, so This Is Us' Randall technically isn't going to jail...but his portrayer Sterling K. Brown is, as the Golden Globe nominated star is set to guest star on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fox announced on Thursday.
Brown will take a break from making our eyes rain on This Is Us to join the Fox sitcom for one episode when season five returns this spring, and he's playing a murder suspect in a unique episode of B99.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images. Inset: FOX via Getty Images)
The episode will focus only on one storyline: Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Captain Holt's (Andre Braugher) all-night interrogation of a murder suspect, Phillip Davidson, played by Brown.
While this will be Brown and Braugher's first time working together, they do share a historic honor: When Brown won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in September, he was the first black actor to win the award in 19 years...with Braugher winning in 1998 for Homicide: Life in the Streets.
"Nineteen years ago, Detective Frank Pembleton held this joint, as impeccably played by Andre Braugher," Brown said in his acceptance speech. "I just want to say, Mr. Braugher, whether it is at Stanford University or on this Emmy stage, it is my supreme honor to follow in your footsteps."
Anyone else excited to see Braugher interrogate Brown?
Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns this spring on Fox.