Chrissy Teigen's Second Pregnancy Style: Her Glam Maternity Looks

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 6:17 PM

Chrissy Teigen's maternity wardrobe is what expectant mamas' dreams are made of. 

Everyone's favorite Twitter personality and model is pregnant with her and husband John Legend's second little one, which means (as per usual) she's serving plenty of fashion inspo. 

From old Hollywood-inspired gowns to a sexy LBD and chic streetwear for days, there's not a moment that Chrissy's second pregnancy style isn't on point. She's even managed to make holiday pajamas look stylish, or at the very least enviably comfortable. In her latest Instagram post, the Lip Sync Battle co-host poses for a family photo alongside her mom, daughter Luna and John in front of their Christmas tree. After all, no one said the decorations and onesies had to be packed away by New Year's Day!

And how is Chrissy's pregnancy going this time around? 

A source recently told E! News, "Chrissy is loving being pregnant again. She loves to joke about how kids are a burden and wishes she could have a drink with her friends, but is truly is excited to be able to have the chance to have another child. So far, everything is going smoothly with the pregnancy and they have already started to prepare the room for their baby boy."

Keep scrolling for every single one of Teigen's maternity looks thus far!

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Never Not Cozy

Oh, baby! The 2017 holiday season continued well into the New Year when the Teigen-Legend family posed in their Christmas onesies in a photo shared to Instagram. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Robert Kamau/GC Images

New York Minute

Gucci, Chanel and red lips, oh my! The model goes for a pair of high-waisted pants and an oversized sweater as she takes to the Big Apple streets with hubby John Legend close by. 

Chrissy Teigen

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Lovely in Lace

Dressed in a vintage-inspired frock, Chrissy brings back her signature bangs at the 2017 American Ingenuity Awards in Washington D.C.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Splash News

All That Glam

The mom-to-be opts for a velvet Tadashi Shoji gown for the Nobel Peace Prize banquet in Oslo. 

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Hawaiian Tropics

The Lip Sync Battle co-host may not have been feeling the Aloha Spirit on a family vacay to Hawaii, but she certainly looked stunning in a top knot bun and bump-hugging dress. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ

Velvet Vixen

At an after-party following the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Awards, the A-lister wears a baby pink wrap dress.

Chrissy Teigen

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Sweater Weather

Teigen braves New York City's chilly temperatures in leather pants, a chunky cardigan and elegant trench coat. 

Chrissy Teigen

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Forevermark

Little Black Dress

Before announcing her pregnancy in late November, Chrissy expertly covers her tiny baby bump with a lacy black number and clutch. 

ESC: Revolve Awards, Chrissy Teigen

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Va-Va Voom

Fans were unaware that at the 2017 Revolve Awards Chrissy actually had a bun in the oven! Looks like this beaded dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high split did the trick. 

