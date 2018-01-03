Chrissy Teigen's maternity wardrobe is what expectant mamas' dreams are made of.

Everyone's favorite Twitter personality and model is pregnant with her and husband John Legend's second little one, which means (as per usual) she's serving plenty of fashion inspo.

From old Hollywood-inspired gowns to a sexy LBD and chic streetwear for days, there's not a moment that Chrissy's second pregnancy style isn't on point. She's even managed to make holiday pajamas look stylish, or at the very least enviably comfortable. In her latest Instagram post, the Lip Sync Battle co-host poses for a family photo alongside her mom, daughter Luna and John in front of their Christmas tree. After all, no one said the decorations and onesies had to be packed away by New Year's Day!

And how is Chrissy's pregnancy going this time around?