Logan Paul is pressing pause on his daily videos.
As the YouTube star continues to face controversy after posting footage from the "Japanese Suicide Forest," followers are getting a glimpse into what his future could hold.
"Taking time to reflect," Logan shared with his 3.9 million Twitter followers Wednesday night. "No vlog for now. See you soon."
Previously, Logan would make a 15 minute show every day for the past 460 days. But one video titled "We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…" has put the future of his career in jeopardy.
Stars including Sophie Turner and Aaron Paul expressed their disgust on social media after the YouTube star showcased a deceased body. Logan has since apologized both through video and on Twitter.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Let's start with this—I'm sorry," he explained on New Year's Day. "This is a first for me. I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before. I'm surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I'm still a human being. I can be wrong."
Logan continued, "I didn't do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the Internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That's never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought 'if this video saves just ONE life, it'll be worth it,' I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video. I still am."
Before the video was removed by Logan himself, more than six million people reportedly watched the video.
"Our hearts go out to the family of the person featured in the video," a spokesperson for YouTube told E! News in a statement. "YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner. If a video is graphic, it can only remain on the site when supported by appropriate educational or documentary information and in some cases it will be age-gated. We partner with safety groups such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to provide educational resources that are incorporated in our YouTube Safety Center."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).