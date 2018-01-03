Liam Payne and Rita Ora have a treat for you!

As the anticipation grows for the duo's musical collaboration, both artists are giving a tease of their song featured in the Fifty Shades Freed movie.

In a new Instagram post shared Wednesday afternoon, both Liam and Rita offered a short glimpse into the track "For You."

"Waiting for a lifetime for you / Been breaking for a lifetime for you," the pair sing as footage from inside the studio appears. "Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you / Ooh na-na ayy, for love, 'till I found you."

And while it's only a few seconds, it's enough to get fans even more excited for Friday when the full song is released.