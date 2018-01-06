7 Things You Need to Know Before the 2018 Golden Globes

It's almost time for the 2018 Golden Globes!

The award show takes place this Sunday night at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. This year is particularly special because it marks the Golden Globes' 75th anniversary. So, there will be a lot to celebrate.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association—the organization that votes for the winners—already announced the nominees back in December. However, there's still so much more viewers need to know before the winners are revealed.

So before you pop the popcorn or uncork the champagne, check out this list and read the seven key facts you need to know before tomorrow's big show. You'll be glad you did.