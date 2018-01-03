Bruno Mars and Cardi B Collaborate on "Finesse" Remix

It's the awesome, funky collaboration you never even thought about asking for.

On Wednesday evening just before midnight EST, Bruno Mars released a new song, a remix of his 2016 song "Finesse," featuring none other than "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B.

He had teased the track on Instagram hours earlier with a photo of the single's artwork, which shows the two dressed in '90s-style outfits: She is wearing a yellow printed crop top and high-waist cutoff denim shorts, paired with a cropped colorful bomber jacket, paired with large hoop earrings and a baseball cap worn backwards. He sports a green, yellow, black and white vertical striped T-shirt over a white printed sweatshirt and a couple of gold chains as well as a cross necklace.

"Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and me Midnight Tonight EST #Finesse," Mars wrote.

In addition, fans were treated to a brand-new music video directed by Mars himself. "This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time," he shared on Twitter. "Shout out to the people over at Fox Studios and a very special thank you to @keeneniwayans."