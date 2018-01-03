On the road to recovery.

Carrie Underwood took a nasty fall in Nov., resulting in a wrist surgery and up to 50 stitches in her face. The star recently opened up in a post on her blog about her recovery process, claiming that she might look a little different the next time we see her.

New pictures have surfaced of the star looking happy and healthy at a workout class, but the left side of her face is obscured and looks slightly different. It even has people speculating that she may have gotten a skin graft. What other theories are there?