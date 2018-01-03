Social media believes there's some bad blood between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift...and it involves Katy Perry.

On Jan. 1, Karlie took to Instagram to share a video of herself playing basketball to promote the Love Advent calendar. "Swish swish [basketball emoji] [heart emoji] Love Advent '17 thank you @thelovemagazine @kegrand @philpoynter," Karlie's original caption read.

But soon after Karlie's post went up, social media began to wonder if her words were a reference to Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" song, which is rumored to be about Taylor Swift.

"I love you karlie and i know taylor is your ride or die. But making that caption when obviously you know about the feud is kinda asking for it. Meh," one Instagram comment reads.