Forget the Kardashians, Kris Jenner is busy trying to keep up with MJ.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris buys her mom some new shoes, but there's a catch.

Kris gave MJ insoles that have a special tracking device so she can know what her mom is up to at all times.

"I don't want MJ to feel like I'm breathing down her neck, but I really want to know where she is all the time so I know she's OK," Kris confessed.

"Anytime you're wearing a shoe, put this in and it'll just be more comfortable for you," Kris instructed.