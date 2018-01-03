Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are "happy about their little miracle" and are sharing diaper duty as they and their daughters bond with their first son.

The actress and co-founder of the Honest Company and husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child and first son, Hayes Alba Warren, on New Year's Eve. He joins big sisters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.

Alba posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday videos of her and the baby, writing, "Up every 2.5 hours round the clock" and "A hot shower and a little makeup to make me feel human."

"Jessica and Cash are over the moon and in love with their baby boy, Hayes," a source told E! News exclusively. "Jessica had a smooth delivery on New Year's and was able to go home quickly, which she was very happy about. She keeps saying that 'third time's a charm' and how excited everyone is to have a boy in the family. Cash was rooting for a boy, and they are happy about their little miracle."