S--t is getting real regal!

In a drama-filled new sneak peek at season four of The Royals, which premieres Mar. 11, Prince Liam and and King Robert are at each other's throats.

"You're thick as thieve you two. You killed the king so you could be the king," Liam accuses Robert.

"Brother, you are not well," Robert replies before Liam pulls a gun on his big bro. "Shut up!" Liam yells. "This is where it all ends."

Luckily, Princess Eleanor steps in to whack Liam over the head with a heavy object. "This is why we don't spend any family time together," Eleanor tells her brood.