Ellen Page Marries Girlfriend Emma Portner

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 1:08 PM

Ellen Page, Emma Porter

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Surprise:Ellen Page is a married woman!

The Juno star announced on social media Wednesday that she tied the knot with Emma Portner, a professional dancer that was first romantically linked to Ellen in July 2017. Alongside a photo of the newlyweds' wedding bands the actress wrote, "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife."

Emma returned the love with a romantic message of her own that read, "I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!"

It's unclear when Ellen and Emma actually said "I do," but fans have certainly enjoyed seeing the couple's relationship unfold publicly over the past several months. From PDA-filled selfies to glimpses into their intimate date nights, it's obvious that this celebrity pair is head over heels for each other. 

A post shared by @ellenpage on

In September, Emma joined her wife at the premiere of Flatliners in Los Angeles. It appears Ellen, 30, has even gotten into dancing thanks to Emma and the couple has collaborated on a number of contemporary dance pieces for the performer's impressive portfolio. The actress even sang a cover of Britney Spears' "Lucky" in a video that Emma also dances in. 

A post shared by @ellenpage on

Page came out in 2014 during an event promoting the welfare of LGBT youth. "I'm here today because I am gay," she shared at the time.  "And because maybe I can make a difference. To help others have an easier and more hopeful time. Regardless, for me, I feel a personal obligation and a social responsibility."

The celeb was in a relationship with Samantha Thomas up until 2016. 

Congratulations, you two! 

