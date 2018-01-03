2018 Governors Ball Lineup Includes Eminem, Halsey and Travis Scott

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 11:23 AM

The lineup for the 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival is here, and it includes artists like Eminem, Halsey and Travis Scott.

The eighth annual festival will take place Friday June, 1 to Sunday June 3 at Randall's Island Park in New York.

Khalid, Jack White, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and N.E.R.D are also scheduled to perform.

To see the rest of the lineup, check out the following list:

Chvrches

The Gaslight Anthem (Performing The ‘59 Sound)

Post Malone

Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)

Lil Uzi Vert

Damian ‘Jr. Gong' Marley

Cut Copy

Sylvan Esso

Galantis

The Glitch Mob

Maggie Rogers

Dirty Projectors

Read

Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd to Headline Coachella 2018

Russ

Manchester Orchestra

6LACK

DRAM

Margo Price

2 Chainz

Japandroids

Kelela

Vic Mensa

Third Eye Blind

Tash Sultana

Brockhampton

Aminé

LANY

Kali Uchis

Alvvays

GoldLink

The Menzingers

Flight Facilities

Wolf Alice

Jay Electronica

Belly

Moses Sumney

AURORA

The Struts

Quinn XCII

Billie Eilish

Middle Kids

Loyle Carner

POND

Two Feet

Knox Fortune

Sir Sly

Westside Gunn & Conway

Alice Merton

A$AP Twelvyy

berhana

Cuco

Slaves (UK)

The Spencer Lee Band

Confidence Man

Lophiile

Mikky Ekko

Lou The Human

The Regrettes

Tickets are now on sale.

