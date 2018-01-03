2018 Governors Ball Lineup Includes Eminem, Halsey and Travis Scott

The lineup for the 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival is here, and it includes artists like Eminem, Halsey and Travis Scott.

The eighth annual festival will take place Friday June, 1 to Sunday June 3 at Randall's Island Park in New York.

Khalid, Jack White, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and N.E.R.D are also scheduled to perform.

To see the rest of the lineup, check out the following list:

Chvrches

The Gaslight Anthem (Performing The ‘59 Sound)

Post Malone

Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)

Lil Uzi Vert

Damian ‘Jr. Gong' Marley

Cut Copy

Sylvan Esso

Galantis

The Glitch Mob

Maggie Rogers

Dirty Projectors