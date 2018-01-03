Meryl Streep has confirmed a past report that had said Dustin Hoffman slapped her while they were filming Kramer vs. Kramer, her first film.

In an interview with the New York Times that was published on Wednesday, the actress, who played his estranged wife in the 1979 film, was asked about the issue, as well as about recent news about the actor being accused of past sexual misconduct by several women, including former co-stars.

"That was when we were making Kramer vs. Kramer," Streep said about the slap. "This is tricky because when you're an actor, you're in a scene, you have to feel free. I'm sure that I have inadvertently hurt people in physical scenes. But there's a certain amount of forgiveness in that. But this was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the movie. It was overstepping. But I think those things are being corrected in this moment. And they're not politically corrected; they're fixed. They will be fixed, because people won't accept it anymore. So that's a good thing."