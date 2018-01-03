Sam Smith: ''My Body Image Is Always Going to Be an Issue''

Nathan Congleton/NBC
Nathan Congleton/NBC
Sam Smith gets candid about his weight loss journey and struggle with body image in a new interview with Sarah Jessica Parker.
About two and a half years ago, the "Stay With Me" crooner showcased a slimmer figure, which he has since maintained.
Smith is featured on the cover of V magazine's spring 2018 "Discovery" issue. Parker interviewed him for the outlet and asked him, "You and I have talked a little bit about self-image. How comfortable are you feeling on camera today versus two years ago?"
"It's completely different," Smith said. "I think that's come with me losing weight. When I was shooting my first music videos, I just wasn't happy with the way I looked, so I was trying to control the way the camera moved. I got a bit obsessive. I was constantly looking in the mirror, pinching my waist, weighing myself every day. Now, I've gotten to a place where I really love my stretch marks and I just enjoy my body."
"My job is very self-indulgent: I have to listen to my voice daily, I make decisions on what tour posters or album covers look like, I look at my face while sitting in the makeup chair. I get kind of sick of myself, so I trust my team," he continued. "But my body image is always going to be an issue. I need to constantly train myself to watch the right sort of films, to not look at certain ads and think that's how my stomach should look."
"I think men should talk about it more," he added.