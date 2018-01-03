Khloe Kardashian is keeping her health a priority in 2018, especially during her pregnancy.

The mama-to-be has put health and fitness at the top of her list over the last few years, and she's not letting her baby bump get in the way of that now.

In fact, she took to her app today to open up about why staying healthy and fit is so important to her during her pregnancy.

"For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year," she wrote. "Being pregnant, it's a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were."