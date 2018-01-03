Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' Love Story Beyond Fixer Upper

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines recently revealed they're expecting their fifth child. But before they were parents to a growing family and HGTV's shiplap sweethearts, they were just a boy and a girl who fell in love.

Chip met Joanna in 2001 while she was working at her father's automotive store in Waco, Texas. Chip knew she was the one after seeing her picture behind a counter.

"I knew I'd marry her one day just by the picture on her wall," Chip told PopSugar.

After that, Chip made every excuse to visit the store and hopefully meet his future wife.

"I joke, I mean, I got my brakes fixed one or twice a month whether I needed them or not just to try to have the opportunity to meet this fox," Chip said on an episode of Harry.