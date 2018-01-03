Did Jimmy Kimmel and his wife accurately predict the newest winner of The Bachelor?

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, he presented star Arie Luyendyk Jr. with portraits of four female contestants—Tia, Chelsea, Bekah M. and Becca K.—and declared what he and his wife, show co-producer and head writer Molly McNearney, believe will become of them on the ABC dating show's 22st season, which premiered on Monday.

As the host presented the photos, the Bachelor star attempted to maintain his best poker face.